Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
