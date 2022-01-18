 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

