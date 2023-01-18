Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.