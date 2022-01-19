Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.