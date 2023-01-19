Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont
