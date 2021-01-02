 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.35. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

