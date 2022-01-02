Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.