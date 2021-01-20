 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

