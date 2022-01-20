Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.