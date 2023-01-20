Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.