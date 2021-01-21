 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.28. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

