For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …