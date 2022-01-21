 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

