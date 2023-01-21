Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.