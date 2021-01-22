Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.14. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.