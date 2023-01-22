 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News