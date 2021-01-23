 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.42. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News