Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
