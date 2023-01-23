Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont
