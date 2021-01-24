For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.15. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont