Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.