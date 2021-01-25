 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 2.48. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

