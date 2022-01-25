Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear. Low 4F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.