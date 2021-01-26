 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.32. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News