Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.32. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.