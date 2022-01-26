 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

