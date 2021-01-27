For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.45. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.62. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Fremont: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.14. A 15-degree l…
For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow ac…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.79. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 26 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 21.52. …
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. …