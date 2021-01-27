Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.45. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.