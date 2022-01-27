Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.