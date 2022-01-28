Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.