Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.