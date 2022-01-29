 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

