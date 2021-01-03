Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
