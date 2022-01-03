Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.