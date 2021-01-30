 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News