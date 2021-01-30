Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.