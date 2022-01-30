This evening in Fremont: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
