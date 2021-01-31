 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fremont Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

