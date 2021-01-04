 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

