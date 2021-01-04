For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.12. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. Today's forecasted …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.19. 13 degrees …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degr…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. It should be…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.17. 22 degrees is today…