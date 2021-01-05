This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Fremont Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
