Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Fremont Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.