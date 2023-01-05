 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

