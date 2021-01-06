This evening in Fremont: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
