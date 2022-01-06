Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.