Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

