Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph.