This evening in Fremont: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see sunshine…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. We'll see a low tempera…