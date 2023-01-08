 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

