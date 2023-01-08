This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont
