Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
