This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Yo…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Mon…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be …
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…