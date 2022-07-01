Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Saturday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
