This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
