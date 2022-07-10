This evening in Fremont: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 73F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Per…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings …