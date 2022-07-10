Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 73F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.