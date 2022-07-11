Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.