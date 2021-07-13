Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
