For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
